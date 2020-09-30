Google has finally revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G today, following months of leaks and rumors. Both phones are available for pre-order starting today, and while the pricing is the same no matter where you get them from, some stores offer bonuses and trade-in promotions that sweeten the deal.

Here are all the different places you can get Google's new phones from, with all the information you need to get the best deal. We'll continue to update this post throughout the day, as more stores list the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G for sale.

Google Store

Google's own online store is selling the Pixel 5 for $699, and the Pixel 4a 5G for $499, but only the Pixel 5 is available for pre-order right now. Both phones will be available from the Google Store in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Pixel 5 is offered in both Just Black and Sorta Sage, and the phone comes with three months of YouTube Premium, Google One (essentially 100GB cloud storage), and Stadia Pro. Google is also throwing in 150 Play Points, which can be used in some apps and games to redeem items.

You can also trade in an old phone after your Pixel 5 arrives to save some money. Below are the estimated trade-in values from Google's site, with each phone in working condition and no screen cracks. The range in value depends on the storage capacity and carrier, and Google also seems to be tweaking the prices based on unknown variables (perhaps region and/or account status). You'll get far more money selling your phone than trading it into Google, but Google's option does take less effort on your part.

Apple iPhone XS Max: $256-288

$256-288 iPhone XS: $196-240

$196-240 iPhone XR: $180-192

$180-192 iPhone X: $170.40-182.40

$170.40-182.40 Samsung Galaxy S10+: $200-240

$200-240 Samsung Galaxy S10+: $88-188

$88-188 Samsung Galaxy S10: $176-188

$176-188 Samsung Galaxy S9+: $120

$120 Samsung Galaxy S9: $100

$100 Samsung Galaxy Note10+: $280-300

$280-300 Samsung Galaxy Note10: $240

$240 LG V50 ThinQ: $92

$92 LG G8 ThinQ: $64

$64 Google Pixel 4: $232-248

$232-248 Google Pixel 4 XL: $268-292

$268-292 Google Pixel 3a: $104

$104 Google Pixel 3a XL: $128

Finally, Google gives you the option of buying Preferred Care for $149 at checkout, which covers repairs from most accidental damage for a minimum of two years. More information about Preferred Care can be found here.

Verizon

Verizon only appears to be selling the Pixel 5, for the standard price of $699.99 (or $29.16/mo for two years). If previous Pixel phones are any indication, the model sold by Verizon likely has a locked bootloader, so don't buy if you plan on rooting or modding.

The carrier's store doesn't mention any of the benefits you'd get from buying the Pixel from the Google Store, like free months of YouTube Premium and Stadia Pro, so if you want those, you should buy the Pixel from the Google Store and pick the Verizon model. However, the carrier does have a trade-in program that can take up to $550 off the price, if you have an eligible phone.

AT&T

AT&T announced today that it will sell the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G, but pricing and availability information is not available yet. Whenever they do show up for sale, both phones will work on AT&T's 5G network.

Google Fi

Google's own prepaid carrier will sell the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, but just like with the Google Store, only the Pixel 5 is actually available to pre-order right now. The same Google Store benefits are also available when you buy the phones through Fi, including three months of YouTube Premium, Google One (essentially 100GB cloud storage), and Stadia Pro.

Google Fi gives you the option of sending in your old phone to get a discount on the Pixels. The values are similar to what you would get from the Google Store's trade-in program, so if you want to get anything close to market price for your old device, you're better off selling it yourself.

B&H Photo

If you want another place to buy the Pixel 5 carrier-unlocked, B&H Photo is now taking pre-orders for the phone. However, the product description is currently blank, so it's not clear if B&H is offering the same included memberships as you'd get from Google Fi or the Google Store.