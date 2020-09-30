Google's Launch Night In is in full swing, and the Pixel 5 has just been announced. Google is already talking about the latest exclusive features the new Pixel phone will get, among it a new neat Phone app trick: Hold for Me.

Hold for Me does exactly what you'd expect it to: When you call a call center or support service, the Pixel 5 will take the burden of holding the line through awkward elevator music from your shoulders. Google Assistant will then alert you when someone comes on the line, ready to speak to you. You'll see a green "Return to Call" button on your screen once the Assistant has detected that. Google says the new functionality builds on the smarts of Duplex and Call Screening.

The feature joins other smart Phone app capabilities people in the US can enjoy, like call screening or Verified Calls. Hold for Me has actually been in making for well over a year, when we first got wind of it thanks to a leak.

The feature is limited to devices in the US and is only available in English. will come to older Pixel phones via a Pixel Feature Drop later.