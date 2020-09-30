A brand-new phone is great — until you drop it on a hard surface. That's why a quality case should be one of the first things you think about after buying a new device. Google unveiled the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G today, and there are already a number of compelling case options on the Google Store, including choices with plant-based materials, Moment lens compatibility, and of course, plenty of Google-y fabric colors.

Google Fabric Cases

Left: Chili Flakes for the Pixel 4a 5G Right: Green Chameleon for the Pixel 5

If style is your number one priority, then Google's fabric cases have to be at the top of your list. Their textured fabric design is almost totally unique in the market, they're made with 70% recycled plastic, and they provide just enough protection to give you some peace of mind. The Pixel 5 fabric case comes in Green Chameleon, Blue Confetti, Static Gray, and Basically Black. For the Pixel 4a 5G case, there's an option called Chili Flakes, along with Blue Confetti, Static Gray, and Basically Black.

OtterBox

These cases might not have the slimmest sizes or sleekest design, but they should be pretty great at keeping the Pixel protected no matter what befalls it. The OtterBox Defender for the Pixel 5 is priced at $59.95, while the OtterBox Commuter available for the Pixel 4a 5G is just $39.95.

Bellroy Leather Case

Everything looks better in leather, right? Well, phones are no exception. The Bellroy leather case options available for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G are understated and classy, but still add a touch of flair thanks to their textured design and cool color choices. Pricing will start at $40.

Pela

These cases aren't just stylish — they're compostable! That means that the Pela case is made with plants so that when it has served its purpose, you can toss it into the compost and it will break back down into dirt with no extra waste created. These cases start at $39.95 for the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G.

Case-Mate

Case-Mate has its Eco94 Eco Clear Case for both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G priced at $19.99 — one of the cheapest options available on the Google Store. The case is made of bioplastics derived from renewable resources which Case-Mate says cut down on greenhouse gas emissions during production.

Rifle Paper Co.

These cases are available for both the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. Made with transparent plastic and gold foil detailing for an extra nifty look, they provide drop protection from falls of up to ten feet and are priced at $40.

LifeProof

The LifeProof WĀKE Case is built from over 85% certified ocean-based recycled plastic. That means it's made with salvaged fishing nets, ropes, and tackle. Even if you don't love the look, you've gotta admit that's pretty cool. The Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G options are both priced at $39.99.

Moment

Moment cases are durable, thin, and provide built-in compatibility with Moment lenses to make your camera even more versatile. The Moment Thin case is available from the Google Store for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G for $39.99, but you can pre-order it directly from Moment's website and save an extra $15 with the code "Pixel5" when you bundle the case with a lens and a Pixel Buds case.