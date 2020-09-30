This story was originally published and last updated .
Article Contents
Google has announced the winners of this quarter's auction for default search engine options on Android devices in the Europe. In most of the EEA plus the U.K., users setting up their new phone or tablet starting October 1 will likely have to choose between using Google, Bing, GMX, Info.com, or Yandex.
The company has been holding these choice screen auctions quarterly since the start of this year as a way to monetize off of a record $5 billion E.U. antitrust ruling in 2018 as manufacturers had no choice but to ship Android devices with the Google search engine.
In each EEA country, Google will offer its own search as well as up to three competing services for which those slots are bid upon. The four choices will be offered to users in an order that's randomized for each device. In regions where there are more than three winners due to tied bids — Greece, Hungary, and Romania have four while Bulgaria has five — tied companies will be appear on a randomized basis.
Of note this season, DuckDuckGo has traded down 27 spots from the third quarter, surrendering its hold to Microsoft's Bing. Russia-based Yandex also makes a reappearance after going without a slot this summer.
Below is a list of the winning search engines and where they will appear:
Bing
- Austria
- Belgium
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Ireland
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
GMX
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Cyrus
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
Info.com
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Liechstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Republic of Cyprus
- Romania
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
PrivacyWall
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
Yandex
- Bulgaria
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Portugal
- Republic of Cyprus
- Romania
Others
- DuckDuckGo
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Iceland
- Liechtenstein
- Ecosia
- Slovenia
- Qwant
- Luxembourg
- Seznam.cz
- Czech Republic
- Slovakia
These offerings will replace the current ones starting October 1 and will be available through December 31.
DuckDuckGo response
DuckDuckGo has criticized the auction model by saying that because it doesn't monetize its search engine business to the extent that its competitors do through user data collection and sales, it isn't able to sustainably win slots at these auctions.
As a reminder, the E.U. only mandated that Google give users a choice of search engine on Android. Google came up with the auction model.
The currently appealing to the European Commission to investigate the auction model.
- Source:
- Android
Comments