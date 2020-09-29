Like clockwork, Google's yearly fall Pixel and hardware extravaganza is almost upon us. Given the extreme circumstances this time around, the company will be putting on a remote livestream show where it's expected to launch the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Chromecast with Google TV, and Nest Audio speaker. If you want to know when and where to catch the event, we have all the deets for you.

Get your credit cards ready, put on your comfy socks, and prepare for the livestream to start tomorrow, September 30, at these times:

11 AM PT - USA, West Coast

2 PM ET - USA, East Coast

7 PM BST - London

8 PM CEST - Europe

11:30 PM IST - India

2 AM CST (October 1st) - China

4 AM ACT (October 1st) - Australia, Sydney

As for where you can watch, we've made this easier for you and embedded the stream's video below:

Given the propensity of the leaks, we think we know everything there is to know about Google's announcements. In most cases, that turns out to be the whole story, but sometimes there's that one more thing we didn't expect. I'm hoping Google surprises us tomorrow with a trick or two, though I wouldn't put my money on it.