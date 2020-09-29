There isn't a dual-screen smartphone quite like the LG Wing and after weeks of build-up and anticipation, consumers will be able to put down money for this swivel-out, lit-up board-on-a-board starting this week at Verizon. And if the machinery alone isn't enough for you to make a pre-order, the carrier is dealing out some saccharides.
The phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G with support for Verizon's 5G networks (Ultra Wideband now, additional lower-band spectrum later this year), three rear cameras, and two OLED displays. We already knew that it would retail in Europe for €1,100, but we were still left in the dark about where it would land in the U.S.
Now, we know: it'll be $1,000 FRP. Considering the balance of extra R&D and bill of materials, then comparing it with other phones on the marketplace, we think it's a pretty fair ask. Then again, whether people will enjoy using the phone with a display requires a 90° turn frequently is the bigger question.
Existing customers can get up to $500 off by trading in a phone, signing onto an unlimited plan, and paying the device off over 24 months. If they are adding a line with trade-in, the credit jumps to $750. And for those who are moving their number to Verizon, they can tack on an additional $250 in store credit.
Shipments begin on October 15.
- Source:
- Verizon
Comments