The Phone by Google app isn't a Pixel exclusive anymore, but that doesn't mean the development team is taking a break on implementing new stuff. Google officially announced Verified Calls earlier this month, and now we've gotten a look at two more additions currently in the works — including Caller ID announcement.

According to new images shared on Twitter, the Phone app is experimenting with adding Caller ID announcements. When enabled, this option will allow you to hear an incoming caller's name or number read out to you. It seems a lot like the screen calls option from Google Voice, although we can't do anything but speculate for now as to how it might operate.

Google Phone app is testing a new caller ID announcement feature and an option to automatically delete old Call Screen transcripts and recordings after 30 days. pic.twitter.com/2PkBx4FvUM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 29, 2020

There's also a new option to automatically delete the transcripts generated from calls screened by the Google Assistant after thirty days. While this addition isn't quite as noteworthy, it's still going to be useful to keep older, unnecessary data from cluttering up the interface and your device storage. Finally, there's a shortcut to quickly access saved voicemails so you can keep track of people crazy enough to place actual phone calls.

If you're eager to get your hands (or ears, I guess?) on these upgrades, downloading the latest beta version of Phone by Google from APK Mirror is probably your best bet — although thanks to server-side rollouts, there's no guarantee you'll see these changes on your device.