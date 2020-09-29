Stadia Pro continues to load up on the great game selection, and with October's lineup, will have 29 games to claim and play as long as they remain subscribers. And the list of six new additions for the month are pretty good, including crowd favorites like Dead By Daylight and SUPERHOT. Not only are there new games, but some new features are also going live, including live streaming to YouTube with support for Crowd Choice.

First, the full list of new games joining Stadia Pro in October. There are two titles launching directly to Stadia Pro, including Dead By Daylight and Human: Fall Flat. The rest of the list is made up of older and independent titles. Nevertheless, it's a good selection for the month.

While the implications are being downplayed in the announcement, Stadia is also advertising Dead by Daylight will be the first game to make use of Crowd Choice, a feature that allows viewers on YouTube to vote on decisions that directly impact the game in real time.

If you've been keeping track of Stadia's feature progression, this would seem to suggest YouTube Live for Stadia will also have to roll out at the same time since Crowd Choice is intended to operate through the YouTube interface. Testing for YouTube Live with Crowd Play began about two months ago for a small number of select streamers, including Karim Jovian, who was the first to announce participation.

Starting today, you can also pick up Risk of Rain 2 in the Stadia store. The game has been around since early 2019, but the developers are launching a brand new Sundered Grove level that that's coming to Stadia first. For a limited time, you can pick up Risk of Rain 2 for the discounted price of $19.99.

And finally, anybody interested in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 should peek at the store for discounts on all the packages, including special discounts for Pro subscribers.