Google has been preparing Stadia support for Android TV for a while now, and it remains one of the only Google platforms where the game streaming service isn't officially available yet. It's already been possible to sideload Stadia to Android TV devices in the past, but initial scaling issues and a Bluetooth mouse requirement for setup made it more than tedious to get started. Thankfully, the latest Stadia version 2.36 appears to be almost ready for prime time as it solves a lot of problems — except for the sideloading requirement.

When we installed Stadia version 2.36 on an Nvidia Shield TV unit, we were able to set it up without a Bluetooth mouse, which has always been the biggest hurdle. Once logged in, Stadia remains fully functional and even comes in HDR and 4K on the Shield. When you take a peek at the settings, you'll see that the Shield TV is now listed as an experimentally supported device, which "may affect game performance." In fact, navigating the menu still feels laggy and images are slow to load, so Google probably has to work on some more optimization before it's 100% smooth sailing.

It seems likely that Google is planning to bring Stadia to its widely leaked "Sabrina" Android TV stick once it truly officially launches. The Play Store might whitelist Stadia for the company's own hardware and the Shield TV only in the beginning for some additional wide-scale testing, but once a few weeks and months have passed, there's little to nothing that stands in the way of Stadia becoming available on all Android TV devices.

If you're interested in giving it a try right now on your Android TV, you'll have to sideload it. We have a handy guide showing you how it's done, and we've got the latest, fully functional APK over at APK Mirror.