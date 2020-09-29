No matter what kind of music you listen to, it's really fun to blast it at high volumes. For today's Deal of the Day, Amazon is offering big savings on DOSS Bluetooth speakers and earbuds. You can get a wireless speaker for as low as $19.99 (that's 50% off), and a pair of earbuds so your significant other doesn't have to listen to you booming your tunes all the time.

There are a number of DOSS speakers on offer today, including options like the E-go II, which has an IPX6 rating, and the SoundBox Pro, which can put out up to 20w of sound to get everybody dancing. If you prefer to keep your music choices private, there are also some truly wireless earbuds on sale: the ICON offer an independent connection, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C charging.

Just a sampling of the options available from Amazon today.

Amazon's Deal of the Day is well named, because you only have today to redeem these discounts. Most of the DOSS products included in the deal are available in a range of colors, so you can choose the one that best reflects your personality. (I think the "YinYang" option of the DOSS ICON earbuds is pretty hot.) Head over to the deal page to take a look at all the discounted items for yourself and get up to 40% off these DOSS speakers and earbuds.