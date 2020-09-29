OnePlus used to only produce one phone a year, but began adding a second model later in the year with the OnePlus 3T. The company then started selling 'Pro' variants with the 7 Pro, which also received 'T' versions (in some regions, anyway). There was already speculation that OnePlus was cutting back on its Pro phones, which has now been confirmed.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed on Weibo (under his other name, Liu Zuohu) that there will not be a OnePlus 8T Pro. This year's 8 Pro will continue to be the ultra-flagship offering, even though the 8T will be ahead of it in at least one category — it will have 65W wired charging, twice as fast as any current OnePlus phone. The OnePlus 8T is also expected to match the 8 Pro's 120Hz screen, and ship with Android 11.

OnePlus' product line has become a bit convoluted over the years, and the company's ever-growing list of devices has resulted in slower updates, so any reduction is probably a good idea. However, OnePlus is also teasing an upgraded Nord, which could arrive in the United States before the year is over.