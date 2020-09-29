The OnePlus 8T is almost upon us, but the year-old OnePlus 7T is still an excellent phone if you can get it at a good price. Thankfully, the 8T has once again dropped to just $399.00, $201 off the original price and $300 lower than the current price of the OnePlus 8.

The model on sale has a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED screen, triple rear cameras (48MP, 12MP, and 16MP), and stereo speakers. There's no headphone jack, but that's probably to be expected by this point. If you're curious how the 7T holds up in regular use, check out our review.

B&H Photo is selling the 'HD1907' model, which is T-Mobile's version of the phone. That means updates are slightly delayed, it won't connect to Verizon, and you have to buy a dual-SIM tray if you want to use more than one SIM card. However, if you have a PC and a bit of spare time, you can easily convert the phone to the regular international OxygenOS software. B&H says the bootloader is already unlocked out of the box — no need to request an unlock from T-Mobile.