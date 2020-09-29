Back in November 2019, Google reworked Duo's in-call interface and moved the controls to the bottom, making them more easily accessible on larger screens. Surprisingly, when the change rolled out to all users, the video off toggle vanished from the bottom bar and was nowhere to be found. After being gone for months, Google appears to be gradually bringing it back, letting you turn your camera off during a call.

Left: Current interface with no video toggle. Right: New layout with the video off button added

We've been trying to find the button for a while now, ever since we spotted it on a Twitter post from Google. Sadly, none of us at Android Police could see it, until it popped up on our very own Manuel's OnePlus Nord. After investigating further, he couldn't get it to appear on any other device, including his Pixel 3 and ASUS ZenFone 7. It's also absent from other team members' devices, which include a Galaxy S10, S9, OnePlus 7 Pro, and Pixel 4 XL.

The video off option comes in handy when you're not camera-ready or when you need a few moments of privacy, so we're hoping Google is gradually starting to roll it out again to users. We'll update you when or if the feature starts becoming more widely available.