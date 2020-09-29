When Mozilla launched its completely rewritten Firefox for Android, we found a lot of things to like, but where there is light, there's shadow. Due to some unfinished APIs, add-on support is severely limited, so as of now, only nine hand-picked extensions are available for Mozilla's mobile browser. That's about to change, as the developers have announced that ten more add-ons will make their way into the browser soon.
The new extensions are already available on the Nightly version of Firefox right now, so if you're itching to give them a try, you'll have to download the unstable under-development release of the browser. The add-ons in question range from life-enhancers like Video Background Play Fix and Google Search Fixer to tools like password manager Bitwarden and Tomato Clock all the way to content and ad blockers like Ghostery and AdGuard:
- Video Background Play Fix
- Google Search Fixer
- FoxyProxy
- Bitwarden
- Ghostery
- AdGuard
- Image Search Options
- Web Archives
- Tomato Clock
- LeechBlock NG
The Nightly version of Firefox is available on the Play Store and APK Mirror. Let's hope that Mozilla keeps up the good work and will soon offer the full range of add-ons available on its extensions repository — the company is currently working on enabling experimental sideloading support for any add-on.
