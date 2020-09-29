Square Enix has announced that it's free-to-play collection-based tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact will be coming to the West on both Android and iOS. Back in February (2020), Square announced the game for Japan, and it would appear it was launched in July (2020) and has already racked up 500,000 installs. I suppose this success is the reason the game will soon come to new territories. While the English version isn't slated for a release until 2021, it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.

Since the English trailer for Dragon Quest Tact doesn't actually show any gameplay, I've placed the Japanese trailer above so people can at least get a glimpse of what the title will offer. Square describes the game as a "tactical mobile RPG," which is a fair description, though if you peruse the Japanese Play Store listing, you'll see that reviews mention poor drop rates and questionable monetization, so this gacha title should fit in well with the rest of Square's free-to-play catalog.

As you would expect of a gacha game, you'll get to collect all sorts of monsters from the Dragon Quest universe in order to use them to battle your foes in a tactical grid-like layout. While we don't yet know what sort of in-app purchases the English version will offer, it's clear the Japanese version already contains IAPs that range up to $79.99 per item.

Now, if you'd like to get your hands on Dragon Quest Tact early, a closed beta test will take place soon, and all you have to do to sign-up is pre-register on the Play Store. Beta participants will be selected randomly, though there is no word which Western territories will get to take part. So if you'd like to try your luck to take Dragon Quest Tact for a spin before it's official release in the West, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below.