Square Enix has announced that it's free-to-play collection-based tactical RPG Dragon Quest Tact will be coming to the West on both Android and iOS. Back in February (2020), Square announced the game for Japan, and it would appear it was launched in July (2020) and has already racked up 500,000 installs. I suppose this success is the reason the game will soon come to new territories. While the English version isn't slated for a release until 2021, it's already available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store.
Since the English trailer for Dragon Quest Tact doesn't actually show any gameplay, I've placed the Japanese trailer above so people can at least get a glimpse of what the title will offer. Square describes the game as a "tactical mobile RPG," which is a fair description, though if you peruse the Japanese Play Store listing, you'll see that reviews mention poor drop rates and questionable monetization, so this gacha title should fit in well with the rest of Square's free-to-play catalog.
As you would expect of a gacha game, you'll get to collect all sorts of monsters from the Dragon Quest universe in order to use them to battle your foes in a tactical grid-like layout. While we don't yet know what sort of in-app purchases the English version will offer, it's clear the Japanese version already contains IAPs that range up to $79.99 per item.
Now, if you'd like to get your hands on Dragon Quest Tact early, a closed beta test will take place soon, and all you have to do to sign-up is pre-register on the Play Store. Beta participants will be selected randomly, though there is no word which Western territories will get to take part. So if you'd like to try your luck to take Dragon Quest Tact for a spin before it's official release in the West, you can pre-register through the Play Store widget below.
Press Release
DRAGON QUEST TACT ARRIVING GLOBALLY TO MOBILE DEVICES IN EARLY 2021
Closed Beta Test Registration Begins Today
LOS ANGELES (Sept. 29, 2020) – SQUARE ENIX® announced today that the tactical mobile RPG DRAGON QUEST TACT is coming to the west in early 2021. Originally released in Japan this summer and already surpassing 10 million downloads, DRAGON QUEST TACT takes players on an epic journey to defeat the evil that threatens the world of Orchesterra. To do so, players will need to recruit iconic DRAGON QUEST series monsters as their allies and embark on a perilous and tactical adventure to save the world.
In addition, SQUARE ENIX has opened pre-registration for an Android-only Closed Beta test* for the game, which will begin soon. Android users can pre-register for the Closed Beta Test here.**
To watch the new DRAGON QUEST TACT trailer, visit: https://youtu.be/Z8zxBh2hh5g
In DRAGON QUEST TACT, players will orchestrate battles by directing familiar monsters in heated tactical battles. Players will need to strategically select units with different strengths and abilities to fight on a grid-like map, and can recruit new iconic DRAGON QUEST monsters as allies and power them up in order to take on even more ferocious battles. The Battle Road offers additional challenge to daring players and contains additional story content for players eager to learn more about their monster allies. In this simple-yet-deep tactical RPG game, players can enjoy a form of combat new to the DRAGON QUEST series with a large roster of beloved monsters.
DRAGON QUEST TACT will be available as a free download with in-app purchases on iOS and Android devices in early 2021. Text will be supported in English, French, Traditional Chinese and Korean. For more information, please visit: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/tact
* Closed beta test not available in select countries/regions.
** Closed beta test participation is not guaranteed by registering. Participants will be selected by random selection.
Related Links:
Official Website: https://dragonquest.square-enix-games.com/tact
Facebook: www.facebook.com/DragonQuest
Twitter: www.twitter.com/DragonQuest
Instagram: www.instagram.com/DragonQuest
#DragonQuest
About Square Enix Inc.
Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix, Inc. is affiliated with a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal™. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 154 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 82 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.
More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.
- Source:
- Twitter,
- Dragon Quest
Comments