Google only released its own link-to-text Chrome extension a few months back, but it's now building the function directly into Chrome. Right now, Chrome Canary web users can enable a flag that allows users to right-click on hyperlinks to copy the link hidden within.

The feature's functionality is straightforward; once the flag is enabled, you'll see a "Copy link to text" option when a hyperlink is right-clicked, but now in a more seamless way than with the extension. To get this on your Canary browser, visit chrome://flags and enable "Copy Link To Text" (#copy-link-to-text). After the browser is restarted, you'll see it added.

For now, this is only on Chrome Canary on macOS, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS, but we wouldn't be surprised to see it spread to less experimental versions of the Chrome browser soon.