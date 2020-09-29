HMD Global's Nokia phones come with some of the cleanest Android builds around, but that still doesn't make the company the fasted to update its devices. It looks like the same will be true for the Android 11 rollout, as the company posted and then deleted a roadmap on when we can expect the latest software to hit the Nokia lineup, with the last phones slated to get the update in Q2 2021.
The tweet was thankfully saved by Neowin, which first came forward with the news that might have otherwise gone unnoticed. As with recent Android version upgrades, it looks like phones from the last two years are on board, which is the cut-off date Nokia usually promises with newly released phones.
First in for the update are the Nokia 8.3 5G, the 2.2, the 5.3, and the 8.1, slated to receive the update in Q4 2020. They're followed by the 1.3, the 4.2, the 2.4, the 2.3, and the 3.4 in Q1 2021. The Nokia 3.2, 7.2, and 6.2 are supposed to get the update a little later, between Q1 and Q2 2021. You'll find the Nokia 1 Plus and the 9 Pureview last in line with a Q2 2021 estimate. The 2018 flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco is nowhere to be seen, unfortunately — it launched with Android 8 back in the day and got updated to Android 10 this year.
It's unclear why HMD Global decided to pull the tweet, as nothing further has been communicated by the company. That's why you'll need to take this timeline with a grain of salt — we don't know if the plans have changed in the meantime. In a worst-case scenario, it's possible that fewer phones will see the update than stated in the tweet, but the dates might also be incorrect. Either way, the timeline still gives us a rough idea of when to expect which updates.
