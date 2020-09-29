Google has announced the winners of this quarter's auction for default search engine options on Android devices in the Europe. In most of the EEA plus the U.K., users setting up their new phone or tablet starting October 1 will likely have to choose between using Google, Bing, GMX, Info.com, or Yandex.

The company has been holding these choice screen auctions quarterly since the start of this year as a way to monetize off of a record $5 billion E.U. antitrust ruling in 2018 as manufacturers had no choice but to ship Android devices with the Google search engine.

In each EEA country, Google will offer its own search as well as up to three competing services for which those slots are bid upon. The four choices will be offered to users in an order that's randomized for each device. In regions where there are more than three winners due to tied bids — Greece, Hungary, and Romania have four while Bulgaria has five — tied companies will be appear on a randomized basis.

Of note this season, DuckDuckGo has traded down 27 spots from the third quarter, surrendering its hold to Microsoft's Bing. Russia-based Yandex also makes a reappearance after going without a slot this summer.

Below is a list of the winning search engines and where they will appear:

Bing

GMX Bulgaria

Croatia

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Cyrus

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Info.com

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Croatia

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Liechstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Republic of Cyprus

Romania

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

PrivacyWall

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Romania

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

Yandex

Bulgaria

Estonia

Greece

Hungary

Latvia

Portugal

Republic of Cyprus

Romania

Others

DuckDuckGo Bulgaria Croatia Iceland Liechtenstein

Ecosia Slovenia

Qwant Luxembourg

Seznam.cz Czech Republic Slovakia



These offerings will replace the current ones starting October 1 and will be available through December 31.