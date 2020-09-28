Google Play may not produce the same kinds of monetary numbers that Apple's App Store does, but the company is trying its best to catch up. Google introduced a point system in the US last year that rewards users for buying apps and making in-app purchases. Play Points expanded to two more areas earlier this year, and now four more countries are joining the club.

The loyalty program is now coming to Australia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. It first launched in Japan in 2018 before expanding to Korea and the US in 2019. Along with Taiwan and Hong Kong from this past March, Play Points is now rewarding loyal users in a whopping eight locations around the globe.

For those new to the program, Play Points allows users to earn points for purchasing digital content from the Play Store. In the US, that means you get 1 point per dollar spent, and the rates should be similar in other regions. Those points can then be redeemed for discount coupons, in-app items, and even Google Play credit. And the more points you collect, the more you're capable of earning thanks to different tiers within the program. Users in Australia, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom can try out Play Points for themselves now — and be sure to check in the Play Store for chances to receive free bonus points.