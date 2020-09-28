OnePlus runs one of the more public-facing software-testing operations among the phone makers we cover at Android Police and it's little surprise to see another launch of beta testing groups — this time for its latest phone, the Nord.
The company is inviting up to 200 Nord owners who are willing to provide timely feedback about features on upcoming OxygenOS builds for the Nord via a OnePlus Slack channel. Prospective participants will need to have a OnePlus Forum account — ideally, already active and lively — and need to be comfortable with backing up their data for occasional image flashing. They will also need to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Those who are interested can fill out this survey. Establishing the closed beta group will pave the way for more stable open beta images that any user can flash on their own.
Independent of the fact that we're dealing with OnePlus here, it's quite peculiar to see such a widely available beta structure for a €300 phone.
- Source:
- OnePlus
