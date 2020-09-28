The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a great phone, but the $1,300 asking price is tough to swallow. So, it's lucky, then, that the phone's physical design is screaming for a case with that massive camera module sticking out of the back. You don't want to trust just any old case to protect your $1,300 phone. We've tested many, many Note20 Ultra cases, and here are the best.

Best customizable option: dbrand Grip (Featured)

There's no case for your Note20 more customizable than the dbrand Grip, and it'll make that big, slippery phone easier to hold onto. The edge has a fine, grippy texture, and the ridges along the side add a little more friction where you fingers are likely to rest. Its design offers good protection for the cameras and the curved front glass.

Around back, the Grip has a perfectly sized flat space for Note20 Ultra vinyl skins. I have the see-through "Teardown" skin attached in the photo, but you can slap on whichever one you want, like dbrand's slick new Pastels or textured Swarm pattern. You can even peel the skin off and put on a new one whenever you want, which is definitely something you can't say of any other case.

Most rugged: Poetic Spartan

How paranoid are you about breaking your phone? Since you're reading an article about phone cases, I'm going to assume the answer is "at least somewhat." Then maybe you need the Poetic Spartan. It's huge, and it offers extremely good protection for your phone.

The Poetic Spartan has two pieces: a rigid frame that clips onto your phone, and the only slightly less rigid rubberized case the frame locks into. It offers ample protection for the screen, corners, and camera module, and there's a sturdy kickstand on the back.

Best budget case: Spigen Tough Armor

The Spigen Tough Armor is a good "does it all on a budget case." If offers lots of protection, usable buttons, and comes with a small kickstand. It's got reinforced corners to withstand drops, and the internal impact foam helps protect that big glass back. The conservative design of the case lip is also unlikely to interfere with touch interactions.

If you want a case that checks all the boxes and does it on the cheap (it's around $15, usually), the Tough Armor is a solid pick.

Hardest to drop: Speck Presidio 2 Grip

Speck's cases don't have a lot of bells and whistles, but protection tends to be the name of the game here. The Presidio 2 Grip is a rubberized case with raised ridges on the sides and back to keep that massive phone in your hand where it belongs. It has a flexing corner design that makes it easy to insert the phone while remaining secure. It's a soft-touch plastic material, and it also has an anti-microbial coating.

Which is best for you?

Picking a case for your phone is as personal as it is practical, and it all depends on your budget and taste. If you want a case that's pretty rugged and also highly personalized, dbrand's Grip remains our favorite. If ruggedness is priority one, we think Poetic offers the best protection at the lowest price possible.