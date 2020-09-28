Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear we have a boatload of sales to share with everyone today, including a handful of titles from Simple Mobile Tools. Of course, if you're looking for games, then Bendy and the Ink Machine is a solid pickup today, along with King of Dragon Pass and Icewind Dale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 89 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.

Free

Apps

  1. Booksonic - Audiobook Streamer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Analog Summer - Palette Summer - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Pachoink! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  10. Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  11. Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Shadow Knight Premium: Stickman & Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
  2. Kuro Reader Pro/Donate (cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 reader) $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Annotate: Draw on Screen $4.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Grand Pianizator $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.69 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Simple Calendar Pro - Events & Reminders Manager $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  19. Simple Contacts Pro - Manage your contacts easily -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  20. Simple Draw Pro - App for quick & easy sketches $1.39  -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  21. Simple File Manager Pro - Manage files easy & fast $1.39  -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  22. Simple Notes Pro: To-do list organizer and planner $1.39  -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  23. Simple Thank You - Thanks for supporting us :) $1.39  -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Boris and the Dark Survival $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Bendy and the Ink Machine $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. 3DCARP2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  18. Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  19. Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  20. What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  21. 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  22. Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 5 days
  23. Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  24. Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  25. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  26. Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  27. Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  28. Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  30. Franken Girl $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  31. Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  32. Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  33. Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  34. Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  35. the Sequence $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  36. the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  37. ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  38. Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  39. Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  40. CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  41. Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  42. Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  43. Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  44. Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  45. VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  46. Four guys & Zombies (four-player game) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. NANO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. NANO Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  3. NANO Smart Launcher Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. NANO theme sony xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Emui Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Miui 12 Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Pure Line Icon Pack - Cute Line Theme & Line Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Ration - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Sense X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Pixel Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Simplicon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Glow kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Pixel Professional - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days