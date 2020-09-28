Welcome to Monday, everyone. It would appear we have a boatload of sales to share with everyone today, including a handful of titles from Simple Mobile Tools. Of course, if you're looking for games, then Bendy and the Ink Machine is a solid pickup today, along with King of Dragon Pass and Icewind Dale. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 24 temporarily free and 89 on-sale apps and games for the beginning of the week.
Free
Apps
- Booksonic - Audiobook Streamer $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Analog Summer - Palette Summer - Film Filters $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Equalizer FX Pro $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- My Sheet Music - Sheet music viewer, music scanner $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Clean Equalizer & Bass Booster Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pollo Private browser- Incognito browser & AdBlock $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Pachoink! $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Hills Legend: Action-horror (HD) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color Link Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel Blade M Vip - Action rpg $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Coloring Diorama (Paid) : Color by Number $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Lophis Roguelike:Card RPG game,Darkest Dungeon $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Tap Tap Fist VIP $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Crisis of the Middle Ages $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dragon Raid (Hardcore - idle rpg) $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Everybody's RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Shadow Knight Premium: Stickman & Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sword Knights : Idle RPG (Magic) $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tap Town Premium (idle RPG) - Magic $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- WhamBam Warriors VIP - Puzzle RPG $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Black Army Emerald - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Paper - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Face Video Morph Animator HD $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 hours
- Kuro Reader Pro/Donate (cbz, cbr, cbt, cb7 reader) $3.99 -> $2.79; Sale ends in 3 days
- Default App Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Annotate: Draw on Screen $4.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Bird Mail Pro -Email App $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Grand Pianizator $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Plus $14.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- SkySafari 6 Pro $39.99 -> $19.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sub Muxic for SubSonic Server $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 3D Charts Pro $2.95 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Camera Pro Control $8.49 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Europe map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.69 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- MePlayer Movie Pro Player $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Photo Exif Editor Pro - Metadata Editor $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- PhotoMap PRO Gallery - Photos, Videos and Trips $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Scalar Pro — Most Advanced Scientific Calculator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Simple Calendar Pro - Events & Reminders Manager $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Contacts Pro - Manage your contacts easily -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Draw Pro - App for quick & easy sketches $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple File Manager Pro - Manage files easy & fast $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Notes Pro: To-do list organizer and planner $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Simple Thank You - Thanks for supporting us :) $1.39 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Boris and the Dark Survival $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Bendy and the Ink Machine $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Xenomorph Genocide Alien Invasion👾Kill All Humans $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3DCARP2 $3.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Series Makers Tycoon: TV Tycoon Simulator $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Shattered Plane: Turn-Based Strategy Game $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- What Lies Underground - A Puzzle Adventure $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 7Days : Mystery Puzzle Interactive Novel Story $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Age of Civilizations II Europe $4.29 -> $2.69; Sale ends in 5 days
- Buff Knight - Idle RPG Runner $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Cannon Conquest (ALL UNLOCKS) $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planet Genesis 2 - 3D solar system sandbox $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Star Chindy: SciFi Roguelike $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Super64Pro (N64 Emulator) $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Franken Girl $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Misadventures of Laura Silver [Visual Novel] $7.49 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Relic Seeker: Hypogeum $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Roguelite 2: Dungeon Crawler RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- the Sequence $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- the Sequence [2] $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ThirdMiracle : Turn-Base SRPG $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Braveland $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cooking trip: Back on the road $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- CrossWords 10 Pro $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Gnomes Garden 6: The Lost King $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Artifacts 4: Time Machine $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Sally's Law $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Solitaire Halloween Story $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- VGBAnext - Universal Console Emulator $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Four guys & Zombies (four-player game) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- NANO Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NANO Next Launcher 3D Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NANO Smart Launcher Theme $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- NANO theme sony xperia $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Emui Carbon - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Miui 12 Circle - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pixel One Ui - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Pure Line Icon Pack - Cute Line Theme & Line Icons $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- RetrOxygen - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 5 days
- Sense X - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Watercolor - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Minimalist - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- OneUI Circle Icon Pack - S10 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ONE UI DARK Icon Pack : S10 $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pixel Square - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Simplicon Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Glow kwgt $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Professional - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Retro O Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Comments