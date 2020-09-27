It's just about Pixel season, and Google's hotly-anticipated Launch Night In event is almost upon us. This upcoming Wednesday at 11AM PT (2PM ET), the company plans to tell us all about its upcoming products, expected to include the Chromecast with Google TV, the Nest Audio, and the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. So, will you be tuning in?

Google has switched things up a bit this year, and we aren't sure if the Launch Night In is a replacement for the usual Made By Google event that typically happens in October. But based on the retail availability of several of Google's upcoming products, we do expect it to be a "launch" event of some kind and more than just a teaser.

Put on your 🎧 because you won’t want to miss a single ♪ from Google. #LaunchNightIn is playing on September 30 at 11am PT. See you at https://t.co/E75uqzpThV pic.twitter.com/UmijfBDdiv — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) September 25, 2020

The timing makes it easy for most of us in the western world to tune in — not too early for folks on the west coast of the US, and not too late for those in Europe. So will you be watching the event, or have you got better things to do for lunch on Wednesday? Either way, those fine, intelligent, and devilishly attractive folks at Android Police will be covering the news live, so you can get get a recap later.

Will you tune in to Google's Launch Night In event? Yep, I plan to watch. (63%, 129 Votes)

Nope, I won't be watching. (23%, 47 Votes)

Maybe, haven't decided yet. (8%, 17 Votes)

My schedule won't allow me to. (6%, 13 Votes) Total Voters: 206