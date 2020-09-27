Wireless headphones are becoming a necessity these days with more and more devices removing their headphone jacks. Jaybird has some solid options, but they're usually pretty expensive. The Tarah is one of its lower-priced offerings, and now they're even cheaper thanks to a substantial discount from Best Buy.

The Jaybird Tarahs are currently on clearance for just about $30 over at Best Buy. Despite being released two years ago, they still look competitive with wireless buds of today thanks to specs like Bluetooth 5.0 and 6 hours of battery life. The Tarahs support Google's fast-pair protocol for quick and easy pairing, and they're compatible with Jaybird's app for customizing sound settings and tweaking the EQ. When we reviewed them back in 2018, we deemed the price a bit too expensive for what's offered, but at this discount, they're worth another look.

Unfortunately, the Tarahs utilize their own proprietary charger for juicing up and this sale is only on the standard black/metallic color option, but hey — black matches everything, right? If you're looking for a solid pair of wireless headphones from a reputable brand but don't want to break the bank, check out the Jaybird Tarah over at Best Buy.