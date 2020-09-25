If you're after a really big Android-powered 4K TV, Sony is offering some healthy discounts for today only at Amazon and Best Buy. The headline deal here is the 75" X750H for $998, which is a whopping $500 off the going price for this TV. There are also discounts on the 65" X900F and 85" X800H.

Here are the deals in question:

All of these TVs are 4K, LED, HDR-capable, and have Android TV built in. The 75" X750H and 85" X800H have the Sony's X1 processor, while the 65" X900F has the upgraded X1 Extreme chip. We've seen these discounts for the X900F and X800H before, but never for the X750H.

Amazon and Best Buy are both offering these prices, but Amazon's X750H deal is for today only. It expires in around 10 hours as of publishing time. It's unclear how long the rest of the deals will last, but both retailers offer free shipping. Links can be found above.