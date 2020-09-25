This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung has been pretty quick to update their devices with the latest security patches in the past couple of years, and it looks like not much is going to change for the month of September. The company is continuing to update its lineup of phones from the past few years, starting with the Exynos Galaxy Note9.
The new firmware for the Note9 carries version number N960FXXS6ETHB. Aside from the prompt security patch, we're not sure what else is included, as the changelog isn't yet available. The over-the-air update is available now in the DBT region, which is Samsung code for Germany. This goes without saying, but if you do find the update firmware floating around online, do not flash it on your Snapdragon-powered Note9s.
This post will serve as the roundup for Samsung phones updated with the September 2020 patch. We'll update it when this latest patch starts trickling down to more phones from the Korean tech giant.
More patches
Following in the footsteps of Note9, the Galaxy A21s, A51, A70, S10, and Note 10 have also picked up the September patch. For the S10, this was included with the One UI 2.5 update, which we cover in more detail here. Like the S10, the Note10 and Note10+ have had One UI 2.5 bundled into September's bulletin, benefiting from wireless DeX and proper gesture navigation with custom launchers, to name but a few new features coming to older Samsung flagships. So far this rollout has only reached Switzerland.
As for the remaining budget devices, the update is still on One UI 2.1 and contains nothing more than the bump to September's security patch. That trio has only been updated in Russia and Ukraine, with more regions soon to follow.
Note20 and Note20 Ultra
SamMobile is reporting that the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are now receiving the Semptember update, which carries a build number of N98XFXXS1ATH9. Since both phones shipped with One UI 2.5, there don't appear to be any functional changes or new features beyond the regular security patches.
Galaxy S9, Note8
The September security update is now rolling out to the European Galaxy Note8 (SM-N950F), with a wider rollout expected soon. It carries a firmware version of N950FXXUDDTH1, and is still based on Android 9 Pie, so it doesn't include the improvements in One UI 2.5.
The Galaxy S9 is also starting to receive the patch, with a version number of G96xFXXSBETH2. While it doesn't include One UI 2.5 features either, SamMobile reports that Samsung is still testing One UI 2.5 for the S9, S9+, and Note9.
T-Mobile Note9
T-Mobile has updated its support website to list new system updates for its versions of the Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, and Note9. However, only the update for the Note9 seems to include the September patch. The other updates are still on the August security level, according to reports on Reddit (via TmoNews), and mainly contain fixes for T-Mobile's standalone 5G implementation.
More carrier and unlocked phones
The month of September has almost come to a close, but there are still more Samsung phones that are just now receiving this month's security patch. The update is now rolling out to the AT&T Note9, Z Flip, S9, and S9+. On Verizon, the Galaxy A51, A50, S9, and S9+ are in line to get the OTA.
Besides carrier variants, SamMobile reports that the September update is now rolling out to the Galaxy S8 and S8, the first upgrade for the phones since May.
AT&T phones, Verizon S10e
Another day, another pile of Samsung phones being updated to the September security patch. AT&T is now rolling out the update to the Note10 series, Galaxy S10 series, and original Galaxy Fold. The Fold's update is only around 210MB, but the download size for the Note10 series and S10 series is closer to 1-1.4GB.
The Galaxy S10e on Verizon is also receiving the update, with a build number of QP1A.190711.020.G970USQU4ETH7.
Comments