The OnePlus 8T is scheduled to be revealed next month, which means OnePlus is probably looking to sell off its last remaining current-gen phones. You can now get the 256GB version of the OnePlus 8 for $699 on Amazon and the company's own store, a $100 discount from the usual price.

The model on sale is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage (with no microSD expansion), a 6.55-inch 1080 x 2400 90Hz OLED screen, a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp Charge, three rear cameras, and no headphone jack. There is a cheaper 8GB RAM/128GB storage model, but that one has already sold out.

We gave the OnePlus 8 a 7.5/10 in our review for its fantastic screen and good performance, but the lack of wireless charging and typical edge touches from the curved screen are notable downsides. The macro camera also isn't that useful, but the main lens still works well.