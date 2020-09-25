Welcome to Friday, everyone. The weekend is almost here, and thankfully I have some quality game sales to share with everyone today. First up is Titan Quest, one of the best ARPGs on the platform. Next up is Crashlands, a fantastic survival game from Butterscotch Shenanigans. And last but not least is RowRow, a fun little minimal puzzler that's currently free. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 15 temporarily free and 36 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
Free
Apps
- Bills Reminder, Payments Contacts Receipts tracker $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Ai. Gallery $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Calculator Locker: Hide Photos & Videos + Applock $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Eternal Maze Puzzle Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- RowRow $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Knight War: Idle Defense Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mathematica - Math Puzzle Brain Game $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinite Puzzle $4.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Legends: Shadow War Offline Fighting Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- God of Attack VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Marble hit 3D - Pool ball hyper casual game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mermaid Treasure Hunting(No ads) - Match3 puzzle $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Hera Icon Pack - Circle Icons 🔥 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Black Army Sapphire - Icon Pack - Fresh dashboard $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Space Wallpaper 4K Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- unitMeasure: Offline Material Unit Converter $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- 12 Rules for Life - An Antidote to Chaos $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Draw Cartoons 2 PRO $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Singing Monsters Composer $4.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- inbento $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Levelhead $6.99 -> $4.75; Sale ends in 2 days
- 1943 Deadly Desert Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- ChessFinity PREMIUM $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- RPG Knight Bewitched 2 $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Save the Puppies Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Titan Quest $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Crossroads: Roguelike RPG Dungeon Crawler $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead Synchronicity: TCT $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Deponia - The Puzzle $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Addition Subtraction $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Prune $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Rusted Warfare - RTS Strategy $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Franz Kafka Videogame $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Arithmagic - Math Wizard Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fishing PRO (full) $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Fishing PRO 2020(full)-fishing simulator with chat $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lucid Dream Adventure 2 - Story Point & Click Game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mirror Land $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Perfect Fit Block Puzzle $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Tiny Islands $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Icon packs & customization
- Avocado KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vera Outline Icon Pack - outline icons $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- A-BLUE Analog Clock Widget $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Chiwi for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Linebox - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Nae for KWGT $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel 3D - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pixel Fluo - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- RedLine Icon Pack : LineX $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
