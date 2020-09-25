This story was originally published and last updated .
Samsung may have turned things around when it comes to updating its phones, but sadly Samsung's tablets were left behind until more recently. Painfully late, Samsung started updating the Tab S6 last month, and now the Tab S4 and S5e are receiving the same treatment.
Bringing all of the refinements Google made in Android 10, such as gesture navigation and improved dark mode, this update also contains the enhancements and tweaks Samsung made with One UI 2.0. These include changes to the quick settings layout, a built-in screen recorder, and more. You can read about our favorite changes in One UI 2.0 here — though both of these tablets are getting the slightly more recent One UI 2.1, which brings a few other smaller features like Quick Share file sharing and the Single Take camera mode.
Although these updates are incredibly late, they should be well worth the wait. One UI is my favorite flavor of Android, and the enhancements Samsung made in this latest version make it even better.
So far, the One UI 2.1 Android 10 update is rolling out in France for the Tab S4, and the UK for the S5e, delivering the June 2020 security patches to both tablets. Other regions should follow in the coming days and weeks, so be sure to keep an eye out for it on your device.
Tab S4 update in the United States and Canada
Samsung is now rolling out Android 10 to the Tab S4 in the United States and Canada, according to a report by SamMobile. As with the other rollouts, the upgrade includes everything in Android 10, plus the various enhancements present in One UI 2.0 and 2.1.
Verizon Tab S4 now receiving Android 10
Verizon is now rolling the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 update out to its Tab S4 LTE. The update brings the August security patch and carries software version QP1A.190711.020.T837VVRU4CTH6.
AT&T as well
AT&T's Tab S4 LTE model is now getting the Android 10 update as well. It also contains the August patch and carries build number QP1A.190711.020.T837AUCU4CTH5. The file weighs in at around 2GB.
