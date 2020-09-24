Walmart continues to jump the gun on Google's announcements. Not only is the retailer tossing Nest Audio smart speakers on the show floor before they've been announced, but you can actually go out right now and buy one of Google's upcoming Chromecast with Google TV dongles for $50 at some Walmart locations.

This Redditor just bought the new Google Chromecast with Google TV for $50 at Walmart. Plug this UPC into BrickSeek to see if there's one near you: 193575007229https://t.co/kd15yTwHge — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 24, 2020

To check availability for yourself, just head to BrickSeek.com, plug in the 193575007229 UPC code, and plug in your ZIP code when offered. (Or click this link.) The site lists the product as "Bundle Sabrina-Abbey (Rock Candy, US)," but it's the Chromecast with Google TV we've been waiting for.

Fair warning: So far, it isn't available at most Walmart locations, though one of us in California spotted some availability:

There's a good chance this is the same way that hands-on video of the packaging leaked last night.

If you're itching to get your hands on Google's upcoming Android TV hardware, check and see if any are available at your local Walmart. The rest of us will just have to wait until the formal announcement next week — assuming Walmart doesn't just dump them in every store.