Todoist is one of our favorite apps for keeping on track. Whether it's a simple grocery list or an advanced checklist broken down into subsections, Todoist can handle it. And starting today, Todoist Boards is rolling out to help users and teams alike organize their projects in a more versatile way.

The functionality of Todoist Boards utilizes the Kanban style to let users visualize workloads in a horizontal, multi-column layout. You can drag and drop tasks into different columns, add and rearrange sections, and more. There are also multiple ways to view projects, so it's not limited to just a board layout.

Todoist Boards is rolling out now on desktop, mobile, and even smartwatches.

Todoist was already one of the more feature-packed task managers, and the addition of boards makes it an even more versatile service — plus the company points out that it comes at a much lower monthly cost than competing options like Trello. The new offering is rolling out now and will be available to both free and paid users and businesses.