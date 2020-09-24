Android 11 introduced a bunch of new features, including some tweaks to the recent apps screen that saw the addition of helpful buttons and the removal of an unhelpful gesture. But those aren't the only changes the new release has brought to the app switcher — some users are reporting that the recent apps screen is completely borked on the final version of Android 11.
Instead of summoning the recent apps screen with a swipe up and hold from the launcher, there's just a disappointing bounce effect. And swiping and holding when in an app produces weird results like showing the app zooming out to a blank wallpaper with no other recent apps in sight.
The issue in action.
Problems with the recent apps screen seem to occur on Pixel devices running Android 11 all the way back to the Pixel 2. Some of us at AP have been able to fix it by locking and unlocking the device, but for others, it won't go back to normal until after the system is completely rebooted. Other users report that the recent apps screen shows up, but not before freezing for a few moments first.
The stable version of Android 11 was released earlier this month — or was it? From messed-up media controls to a buggy recent apps screen, this is not a great look for Android 11's launch. And it seems like this particular problem has been around since Beta 2. Perhaps it's simply a new initiative from Google's Digital Wellbeing team aimed at getting us to put down our phones? Regardless, the issue should be fixed soon according to an update on the Android Issue Tracker that was posted just two days after the public release of Android 11.
- Source:
- Issue Tracker; Pixel Community Forum; Reddit (1),
- (2)
Comments