If you like camping or simply need an auxiliary power supply when you're on the go, this mini power station is probably what you need. It packs all the essentials to keep your devices charged up, and even has a 110V AC outlet to connect small appliances. It traditionally sells for $130, but it's now down to just $80 thanks to this deal, which is $50 less than usual.

The Renogy power bank is compact, as it's slightly bigger than a soda can at 2.7 x 2.7 x 6.1 inches. Its high capacity does mean it's relatively heavy, though, as it weighs 17.8 oz. When it comes to features, the device comes with a 12W USB-A port, a 15W USB-C connector, and a 110V AC outlet that can power home appliances up to 100W, which is particularly convenient to inflate your air beds. The device also has built-in air vents and dust sheets to cool itself while blocking out dust. When it comes to filling up the battery, you have the choice between using the 10W MicroUSB port or the 15W USB-C one for faster charging.

The device's excellent ratings and this $50 markdown make this an exciting purchase. Just use the link below to snatch yours from Amazon today.