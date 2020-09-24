We know pretty much all there is to know about Google's upcoming Chromecast-branded Android TV dongle at this point. Renders and specs of "Sabrina" have already leaked, together with color options and pricing. And now we even know what the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV will look like on your local retailer's shelves.

Today's leak comes courtesy of Reddit, in the form of a hastily-recorded hands-on video, showing off all angles of the retail packaging.

Video via u/jsterninja, mirrored to gfycat.

The anticipated Chromecast branding is strongly present, though the precise product name is inconsistent. From the front, it's branded "Chromecast with Google TV," as expected from prior leaks, but the bottom of the package abbreviates that even more simply to just "Google Chromecast," which is interesting. The bottom also clearly describes what's included with your purchase: The new Chromecast, a power cable and adapter, the Google Chromecast Voice Remote, and 2 AAA batteries. I might be reading a bit too much into it, but it seems to me that sort of simplicity of branding implies this isn't just another device joining the Chromecast lineup, this is the Google Chromecast — i.e., the future of the platform — but time will tell.

4K and HDR support was also expected based on the chipset's specifications, and here it's clearly labeled.

Based on the timing of this leak and the fact that the hardware is already accounted for in the inventory systems of several different retailers, there's a good chance the Chromecast with Google TV will go on sale soon, maybe even on the 30th at Google's Launch Night In event where a formal announcement is anticipated.