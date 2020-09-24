Ever since Google started the Pixel project back in 2016, it's been one of the best Android options on the market. When the Pixel 4 XL was released last year, it packed in some solid improvements over the Pixel 3 XL. Sure, it may not have boundary-breaking specs or design, but the Pixel 4 XL is still the phone to get if you're after a pure Google experience that comes with a top-rated camera. And right now, Amazon is offering a brand-new unit with 128GB of storage for just $650 — a savings of $350 off the MSRP.

The Pixel 4 XL's Snapdragon 855 processor, aided by 6GB of RAM (the first RAM increase since the Pixel line began), is capable of achieving smooth and fast performance. The 6.3" 90Hz screen is a noticeable step up from the Pixel 3, especially when scrolling through social media or playing games optimized for high refresh rate displays. And this model is fully specced out with 128GB of onboard storage to keep your collection of Matías Duarte shirt photos saved locally.

The battery life on the 4 XL isn't amazing, but the 3700mAh cell should be enough to make it through a normal day. Where the Pixel really shines is in the camera department. It may only have a 12MP main sensor and a 16MP 2x telephoto lens, but the images this phone captures are some of the best you'll find in mobile photography.

This is a brand-new, unlocked Google flagship for $649, not a refurbished or used model that might not have full warranty coverage. Only the black option is on sale for this price, but even the most boring of colors can be enhanced with Google's line of fabric cases or a cheap skin. And the best part of all? Pixel owners get to experience the latest Google software before anyone else. 😉