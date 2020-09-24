Anker is a frequent visitor of Amazon's Deal of the Day promotions, and it's back again with a variety of well-priced products. This time around, there are deals to be had on batteries and chargers for your every need.
Without further ado, here are the deals we think you'll like:
- Anker PowerCore 26800: $37.49 ($28.49 off)
- 26,800mAh battery with three USB-A ports and dual Micro-USB inputs for faster recharging
- Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 PD: $23.99 ($6.00 off)
- 10,000mAh battery with 18W USB-C PD port and USB-A port
- Anker PowerPort Strip PD: $22.49 ($11.50 off)
- Travel-oriented charger with 18W USB-C PD, two USB-A ports, and a 3-prong wall plug
- Anker PowerDrive+ III Duo: $18.99 ($9.00 off)
- Car charger with two USB-C PD ports (one 30W, one 18W)
- Anker PowerWave Pad Alloy: $19.99 ($10.00 off)
- 15W fast wireless charger with metal construction
- Anker PowerWave 7.5 Car Mount: $29.99 ($20.00 off)
- Vent-mounted phone holder with 10W fast wireless charger
- Anker PowerPort III 2-Port 60W: $38.99 ($14.00 off)
- Travel-oriented charger with up to 60W USB-C PD from two USB-C ports and three swappable plugs (US, UK, and EU)
- Anker PowerCore Play 6K: $26.99 ($13.00 off)
- Gaming-oriented cooling fan with 6,700mAh battery, 15W USB-C port, and 15W USB-A port
There's something for everyone here, and virtually all are either all-time low prices or match previous all-time lows. I'm partial to the two travel-focused PowerPort chargers, as they combine unique functionality with low pricing.
You can hit the link below to see everything that Anker has to offer for today's Deal of the Day promo. Bear in mind that these will expire in around 10 hours and 45 minutes as of publishing time.
- Buy:
- Amazon
Comments