Courtesy of OnLeaks and the interestingly named IPEE World, we have our first look at the latest phone in Nokia's 7 series of phones — the Nokia 7.3. The 360-degree render supplied shows off all angles of the phone, quad camera setup and all.

Looking at these renders, we can see a decent-looking phone with a unique quad camera design. The front-facing camera is punched into the top left of the screen, and the fairly large bottom bezel has Nokia branding crammed onto it. The power and volume buttons are both located on the right side (as they should be), and the back is said to be made of glossy plastic. Other things of note include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm jack up top.

Rumored specs for the 7.3 include a 6.5" FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 690, a 48MP primary shooter, a 24MP selfie cam, and a 4,000mAh battery. Dimensions are said to come in at around 165.8 x 76.3 x 8.2mm.

There's no word on pricing or availability just yet, but at least those in the market for a mid-ranger in the near future can now keep the Nokia 7.3 in mind.