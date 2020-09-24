If you are having trouble loading Gmail or a YouTube video tonight, you aren't alone. A whole ton of Google services were having problems. Google Drive, Hangouts, Stadia, the Play Store, and even Nest were all affected, though reports indicate the issue is slowly resolving.

The Play Store and many other services were entirely inaccessible during the outage.

Some services, like the Play Store and Google Calendar, refused to load at all. Others, like Gmail, would load after a very long wait, though it could take a while for your list of messages to be populated, and you may have had difficulty sending or receiving emails.

Loading Gmail may have taken a while.

Though the service is unreliable when it comes to specifics, Down Detector currently shows widespread reports of problems for pretty much all of the Google services it lists. However, other services from third-party companies are receiving similar reports. The issue may be larger than Google itself, though these other affected services may simply be Google Cloud customers.

No official word from the G Suite Dashboard yet.

At the time of writing, the G Suite Status Dashboard shows green for all of Google's services, though it tends to lag behind reality, and may be updated to show the issue over the coming hours. The Google Cloud Status Dashboard, however, indicates that multiple services are reporting issues.

We've reached out to Google for more information.