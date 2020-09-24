The kind of person to subscribe to Google's ultra-fast Fiber Internet probably knows a little more about good Wi-Fi than most, so it's nice that Google Fiber is now letting its savviest subscribers make the most of their gjgabit (and upcoming 2Gbps) speeds without the Network Box.

Previously, Fiber did allow users to bring their own routers, but only with the use of Google Fiber's Network Box router. This new, updated bring-your-own-router feature is completely optional, but ideal for those who want to have the fastest and strongest Wi-Fi network possible in their home. Fiber's help documents state that the following specs are required:

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) or Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)

Supports gigabit wired speeds

1000Base-T or faster ethernet port for internet connection

1000Base-T or faster ethernet port for local network

Minimum WPA2 Security

Unfortunately, this announcement doesn't bring with it any newly supported regions, so the vast majority of us still can't take advantage of Google's excellent ISP.