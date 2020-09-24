In any friend or family group, there's always that one person everyone forgets to invite to events. A birthday party without cousin Jamie, a friendly catch-up call without Billie the wallflower, or a department-wide happy hour video chat without Larry Jerry Terry Garry, all of these could be a thing of the past if you use Google Duo. The service now lets you add forgotten people to a group call after starting it.

Sadly, the functionality only works in group calls and not one-on-ones. To get to it, simply tap the overflow button (three dots) at the bottom right of the screen in a group audio or video chat and choose Add, then select the different participants you want to involve. That'll send them an invite to join. It's annoying that you can't do this from regular one-on-one calls — I can't be the only one who'd want to add an aunt or uncle or sibling to my chat with mom, without hanging up and starting another call.

The feature is live on v105 of Google Duo, which is already available on the Play Store and downloadable from APK Mirror too.