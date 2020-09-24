Although Roborock launched the S6 MaxV less than half a year ago, its flagship robotic vacuum has already become a consumer favorite for its innovative navigation features and exceptional cleaning power. Now Roborock wants to help you sweep your floors this holiday season by giving away an S6 MaxV to one lucky Android Police reader. Here's how to enter.

The S6 MaxV is by far the most capable robotic vacuum within Roborock's lineup. Not only can it achieve 2500Pa of suction with some help from its massive 5200mAh battery, this robotic vacuum also includes a clever obstacle avoidance system.

The S6 MaxV is equipped with two front-facing cameras that can see obstacles and navigate around them, ensuring that the vacuum never attempts to run over power cords, shoes, toys, or even animal droppings. These cameras work in tandem with infrared imaging sensors and Roborock's PreciSense LiDAR navigation system, allowing the S6 MaxV to clean a space quickly and efficiently, day or night. Add in a high capacity 297ml water tank that can mop a 2150sqft space, and the S6 MaxV is one of the most versatile robotic vacuums you'd ever need.

The contest will run from September 24, 2020 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on September 29, 2020. One winner will be selected to receive a Roborock S6 MaxV robotic vacuum. This contest is only open to participants in the United States. Good luck!

Roborock S6 MaxV Giveaway (US)

