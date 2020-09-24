For the last two months, spanning from Chrome version 84 to 85, some people have been experiencing spontaneous interface freezes, mostly when trying to close their last incognito tab. Google acknowledge the issue quickly and promised a timely fix, and it seems like it's finally rolling out with the latest minor Chrome update. People on version 85.0.4183.127 report that the freezes have stopped for them, and the corresponding entry in the Chromium bug tracker has been marked as fixed.

We can confirm that the previous minor release, version .120, still exhibited the old behavior, so the bugfix is brand-new. A Chromium developer explains that the problem arose "due to some browsing history clean up that was done very slowly, and did not need to happen like that since the incognito profile data is entirely kept in memory and is released after the session is closed."

Anyone else getting ANRs in @googlechrome stable for Android lately? They're happening to me when I close incognito mode. pic.twitter.com/iuSFbzdGZc — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 29, 2020

The new minor Chrome release is currently rolling out on the Play Store, but you can also get it from APK Mirror if it isn't available to you just yet. Let's hope that the update also fixes the random interface freezes some people have been experiencing without using Incognito tabs.