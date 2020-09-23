This story was originally published and last updated .
Zynga has officially announced that it's working on a Harry Potter match-3 game for mobile. This game is called Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, and of course, Zynga has yet to share a single screenshot or video of the title. Paradoxically Zynga has noted that the game is already available as a soft-launch release in the Philippines, which means the studio is already publicly testing the title, which begs the question as to why there are zero screenshots or videos shared with today's announcement. Could it be that Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is such a shallow cash grab that it's in the developer's best interest to hide what the game looks like before an official worldwide release?
Typically I would share a gameplay video where this text is, but so far, Zynga is perfectly happy building up hype for the eventual release of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells without offering a single glimpse of what the game looks like. This lack of useful information is matched by the PR released today that goes into excruciating detail about all of the fanservice included in the title, though a description of the gameplay loop is conveniently absent. So too is any information about the title's planned monetization or release date. As it stands, all we know is that the game will offer user-made characters that will get to unlock Wizarding World elements by discovering new spells and brewing potions. We also know brain teasers and other puzzle-inspired play will be included. These few details, of course, do not actually explain how the game will ultimately work, but since it's a match-3 title, it's probably safe to assume it will play just like the rest.
As you would expect, Zynga is looking to build up hype for what is clearly a licensed cash grab slapped onto the shallowest of casual games, a match-3 title. This is why today's PR strategically avoids any and all subjects that would actually inform the potential player base about what's actually to be expected from the game. Of course, since Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells was soft-launched in the Philippines recently, I'm sure gameplay videos will start to pop up online, whether Zynga likes it or not. So at the very least interested parties won't be left in the dark for long.
Press Release
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq:ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced the soft launch of Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells in select markets. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and published under the Portkey Games label, the game weaves innovative match-3 puzzle gameplay with the iconic characters, narrative, settings, spell-casting and magical mischief of the Wizarding World.
“We are incredibly proud to bring Harry Potter to Zynga's portfolio and are dedicated to creating a game that's worthy of the Wizarding World and its legions of fans,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “By combining the ubiquity of mobile and the expertise of Zynga’s development team in partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, we are crafting a game that will delight fans of all ages around the globe.”
Fans have continued to honour and extend the wonder of the Wizarding World by engaging in Harry Potter quizzes, brain teasers and other puzzle-inspired play. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells celebrates this affinity for challenge and mystery with the first match-3 puzzle game for mobile devices. In the game, players create their own persona and experience the excitement and mysteries of the Wizarding World in an enchanting new way. Unlocking Wizarding World elements, including new spells and brewing potions as they progress, players will encounter the most iconic moments and memorable faces from the original Harry Potter films. Utilising magic abilities and objects to prevail, players will face matching puzzles populated with Chocolate Frogs and other obstacles as they “swish and flick” through fanciful levels.
Proving their magical mettle, players will earn experience points as they progress in the game. From Daily Events to interactive puzzles, players will earn XP to gain new magical abilities and rewards, level up their skills and spells, as well as customise their unique, in-game personas. Players will also have the option to form clubs and join forces with other fans to socialise, participate in special in-game cooperative activities and experience the camaraderie of the Wizarding World.
Fans can visit www.zynga.com to stay tuned for further updates for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, which will launch worldwide for iOS and Android devices, as well as Amazon Kindle and Facebook.
Zynga releases Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells teaser trailer
It would appear that development for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is moving along, and so Zynga just released the first teaser trailer for the match-3 title. As you would expect, very little actual gameplay is shown, but since we already know this game will serve as a reskin of Zynga's many Candy Crush clones, it would appear that those already testing the game have pointed to the same pitfalls found in similar titles, such as an inability to progress after a certain level without paying for powerups. So yeah, Zynga is up to its old tricks, and so Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is already shaping up to be a blatant cash-grab. I suppose this is why Zynga hasn't bothered to show much of the title's gameplay in the above trailer, because honestly, who can get excited for yet another branded piece of garbage?
Oh, and if you thought Zynga would take the time to announce a release date in the above teaser trailer, think again. We still don't know when the game will arrive, though one thing is for sure, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is already filled with in-app purchases that range all the way up to $99.99 per item.
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells lands on the Play Store in early access
The last we heard about Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells was back in May when Zynga released a teaser trailer that conspicuously didn't show a lick of gameplay. Well, as of this morning, the title finally popped up on the Play Store, and it's already available in early access. Oddly enough, the new Play Store listing doesn't contain a gameplay video either, almost as if Zynga doesn't want people to see how the game plays, thus forcing curious parties to install the title to see what's actually on offer.
Surprise surprise, the title plays just like every other match-3 game from Zynga, and so you'll hit a grind-wall once you reach a certain level since the game pretty much requires powerups to advance through its buggy puzzles. Of course, since this is an early access release, bugs and a lack of polish are expected, though it's not like the game's lackluster state has stopped Zynga from stuffing the title with in-app purchases, which conveniently range up to $99.99 per item. Zynga's priorities are clear with this release, not that this greed should come as a surprise to anyone.
So if for some reason you have a hankering to play the latest match-3 cash-grab from Zynga, or simply want to explore how the studio has capitalized on the Harry Potter license, you can grab the early access install for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells at the bottom of the page.
Zynga's at it again with another lazy cash grab
Zynga is probably best known for Words with Friends and Farmville, but this studio also has a penchant for gambling games, which are somehow all rated Teen despite the fact many offer in-app purchases that range up to $399.99 per item. So if you were wondering what kind of developer Zynga is, now you know.
This is why it's hard to get excited for Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, the latest match-3 title released by the studio. Despite the fact the game wasn't very well received during it early access in July (2020), seeing that it was rated at 3.4 stars two months ago, it sure seems odd that the game's listing is now filled with hundreds of 5-star reviews on the day it's published, bringing the game's score to a lofty 4.7, coincidentally replacing all of the negative reviews that used to exist on the landing page. While this sure looks fishy, I suppose the popular license could explain why people are blindly rating the game at 5-stars, though you'd think this would have been true during the title's early access as well.
As you would expect, this free-to-play match-3 games plays just like all of the rest, gating progression behind RNG that somehow always results in grinding unless you purchase one of the game's many
cheats powerups. This is why the title offers in-app purchases that range up to $99.99 per item, and while that's slightly better than Zynga's many gambling games, it's hard to ignore the fact the developer is clearly trying to cash-in on the lucrative Harry Potter license with a braindead casual game that's still filled with bugs.
While I highly recommend that people stay far away from Zynga and Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, I suppose if you're a die-hard Harry Potter fan, you may enjoy the art, music, and story, which all offer much more polish than the title's gameplay (if you can even call it that). So if you'd like to check out Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells for yourself, you can grab the free install from the Play Store widget at the bottom of the page.
Press Release
Zynga Launches Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Worldwide
September 23, 2020 06:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment, announced that its magical Match-3 mobile game Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells has officially launched and begun rolling out to territories worldwide. Officially licensed from Warner Bros. Games and published under the Portkey Games label, the game is available for free download on Android and iOS devices, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook.
“When the Harry Potter series first came to theatres, it was one of those rare moments when everyone was reading the same book, talking about the same film and coming together around a shared experience,” said Yaron Leyvand, Senior Vice President of Games at Zynga. “Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells honours fans' connection to the series with a mobile game infused with the standout moments and delightful Wizarding World flourishes that have captivated a global following. The feedback from soft-launch has been outstanding, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to play.”
“Mobile games have never been more popular or more important to people than they are right now. People are playing games for entertainment, relaxation, and as an accessible source of comfort and connection,” said Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga. “With Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, fans will immerse themselves in the magic, puzzles, and wonder of the series and create Clubs to collaborate and connect with others fans of Wizarding World.”
In Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, players enter a Match-3 adventure brimming with the spells, humour, colour and characters of the Harry Potter series. Featuring the soundtrack and voiceover recordings from the original Harry Potter films, fans follow an authentic, mobile retelling of Harry’s journey through the Wizarding World. Earning spells and special boosts as they advance, players solve Match-3 puzzles populated with hopping Chocolate Frogs, fluttering Winged Keys, battling wizard chess pieces, and other unexpected obstacles and objects. Between colourful puzzles, players will be treated to iconic moments from the narrative, such as Harry’s journey on the Hogwarts Express, Hagrid’s magical creatures and Hermione casting the Wingardium Leviosa spell.
Building their magical aptitude, players earn spells, powerups, and experience points as they progress through the game to level up their skills and in-game personas. Players can also earn powerful rewards by completing Daily Events that reference a multitude of moments from the Harry Potter series. In the spirit of the camaraderie and friendly competition of Hogwarts, players can join or form clubs with other fans to socialise, collaborate on puzzle strategies, share lives and vie for prizes in exclusive Club Events.
For the next seven days, players who download the game for their Android or iOS device will instantly receive the Welcome Bundle, containing in-game gold, extra lives and special Quidditch Goggles to customize their avatars.
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is playable for iOS and Android devices worldwide, as well as on Amazon Kindle and Facebook. For more details, visit the game’s website at www.harrypotterpuzzlesandspells.com. For more information and to connect with other fans, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
For supporting still and video assets, visit: http://bit.ly/HPPuzzlesSpells_WWL
