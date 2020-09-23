The Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) keeps the Snapdragon 865, 120Hz display, and triple-camera setup from the higher-end S-series phones while landing at a much more attractive price point. Samsung just unveiled the S20 FE earlier today, but it looks like you can already save $100 off the already-low $699 MSRP by ordering from retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo.

With a powerful 5G-equipped processor and 8GB of RAM, the S20 FE should fly through most everyday tasks. (That's right, these savings are on the higher-end model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.) It even has both wireless and reverse wireless charging so you can power up your Galaxy Buds right from the phone itself. And the 120Hz display makes monotonous social media posts more fun to scroll through.

Even though the phone isn't even shipping to consumers yet, several retailers are already offering major discounts that drop the price of an unlocked Galaxy S20 FE down to just $599.99. This is one of the fastest price drops I've witnessed, and it's not limited to a single colorway; you can pick from mint, navy, lavender, red, orange, and white. So why is a $100 discount being offered for a brand-new phone from Samsung? Don't question it — just hurry up and get your pre-order placed before the corporate bigwigs change their minds!