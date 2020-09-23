Google took Nest under its wing in 2014 and released the original Nest Cam the very next year. The Nest Cam is capable of capturing 1080p video and streaming it through the Nest app so users can keep an eye on what's going on at home. A pack of three normally retails for $389.99, but right now you can grab it for $299.99 ($90 off) from Amazon and Best Buy.

These Nest Cams are capable of capturing wide-angle 1080p video with night vision and two-way audio. Being Google products, they're well integrated into the Google Home ecosystem that you're probably already invested in using. They're even compatible with Alexa if you lean Amazon's way. Each camera comes with an adjustable stand and a wall mounting plate, so they can be placed wherever works best.

With features like motion detection and audio alerts, this Nest Cam pack can help keep your house protected even nobody's home. Nest unveiled new subscription options earlier this year, so you'll be able to take advantage of these offerings. Sure, these cameras might be getting long in the tooth, but that doesn't mean they can't be useful — especially if you've already got other Nest products around the house.