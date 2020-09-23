Arlo is one of the top tier options when it comes to smart security cameras. We liked the company's floodlight security camera it released earlier this year, and now Arlo is giving customers two new options: the budget-friendly Arlo Essential Camera and the slightly higher-end Essential XL Spotlight. These two new products promise to deliver on outdoor home security essentials while lasting up to a year on a single charge.

That impressive longevity is made possible by the extended-life battery in the Essential XL Spotlight. For $149.99, it combines a 1080p video camera with an LED spotlight. It's capable of two-way audio, color night vision, and motion detection. Plus it has a built-in smart siren to really scare the pants off your mother-in-law when she pulls up in the driveway.

The $99.99 Arlo Essential Camera promises to provide the essentials of smart security.

The Arlo Essential Camera is a much simpler option. Priced at under a hundred bucks, this camera offers 1080p HD video quality, two-way audio, and a viewing angle of 130 degrees for just $99.99. The night vision isn't in color on the Essential Camera, but it does offer a built-in siren and up to six months of battery life.

Along with the Arlo Essential Spotlight camera that's already available, these new options give customers cheaper entry points into the smart security market. And because they connect directly to WiFi, there's no need for a separate smart hub. Like other Arlo products, these new cameras work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT for customizable controls and easy home automation. Based on Arlo's track record, it's safe to say these new cameras will deliver on the quality — and I can't get mad at these prices, either. It's just a shame Arlo doesn't offer free cloud storage on these new 1080p models, like it did with the Pro 2. Both cameras will be available later this year in time for the holidays.