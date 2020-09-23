Following the leaks earlier this week, it looks like Motorola has gone ahead and put two new phones up on its website in Brazil: the Moto G9 Plus and the Moto E7 Plus. Both devices come with rear fingerprint sensors, big batteries, 4GB of RAM, and multiple cameras on the back — but the G9 Plus has upgraded lenses and USB-C charging.

The G9 Plus, which was basically revealed in full by a leaked carrier listing, is the more premium of the two phones. For a price of R$ 2.249,10, the G9 Plus should bring solid performance with the Snapdragon 730G, Qualcomm's first "gaming" chipset. It's got 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as well. The camera system on the back includes four lenses, although the macro and depth cameras are arguably useless for most people. It does have a big HDR10 display and a 5,000mAh battery, which should make it a good phone for longer gaming or media viewing sessions. And hey, it's got a headphone jack!

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G OS Android 10 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Display 6.8" FHD, HDR10 Battery 5000mAh, 30W fast charging Front camera 16MP Rear cameras 64MP main, 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Connectivity 2.4/5 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Dimensions 170 x 78.1 x 9.7mm, 223 grams Ports USB-C, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Rose Gold, Indigo Blue Biometrics Rear fingerprint sensor

The E7 Plus is priced lower at R$ 1.349,10. It brings the same 4GB of RAM and 5,000 battery size, but saves costs with a Snapdragon 460 chipset and only 64GB of storage. The display is 6.5", and the cameras are downgraded as well. Instead of a four-lens setup, the E7 Plus only has two on the back, and one of those is a 2MP depth camera. And say goodbye to USB-C, because this device uses the good ol' micro-USB standard. At least it also has a headphone jack?

Specs Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 OS Android 10 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Display 6.5" HD+ resolution Battery 5,000mAh, 10W fast charging Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 48MP main, 2MP depth Connectivity 2.4 GHz WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.2 mm, 200 grams Ports Micro-USB, 3.5mm headphone jack Colors Navy Blue, Amber Bronze Biometrics Rear fingerprint sensor

Motorola loves to launch new phones, and these two look like solid devices for the prices. It's great to see such large batteries with paired with efficient processors — both the G9 Plus and the E7 Plus should last for multiple days on a charge. It's a bit disappointing to see micro-USB still shipping on phones in the year 2020, but much like Apple's lightning chargers, micro-USB cables are still cheap and plentiful in many areas.