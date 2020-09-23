LG may not move as many units as Samsung or Huawei, but its recent Velvet flagship brought some interesting things to the table. The company's latest phones aren't quite as luxurious in name — the K62, K52, and K42 (pictured above) are value-oriented devices aimed at lower price brackets. But just because they don't cost as much doesn't mean they won't be worth checking out.

The three new phones are part of LG's K series lineup, which means they're budget-friendly options that bring some premium features to lower price points. They're a lot like the K series phones released at the start of 2020, but with tweaks like larger displays, side-mounted fingerprint readers, and centered hole-punch selfie cameras.

LG K52 and K62

The K52 and K62 are the meatier models here with 4GB of RAM and a slightly more powerful octa-core chipset. They have quad cameras with wide-angle, macro, and depth sensors to compliment the 48MP main lens. Unlike some other entry-level options, LG hasn't skimped on the details here; these phones have NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C ports.

Specs Processor 2.3 GHz Octa-Core OS Android 10 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB (K52)/128GB (K62) Display 6.6" 20:9 HD+ Battery 4,000mAh Front camera 13MP (K52)/28MP (K62) Rear cameras 48MP main, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Dimensions 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm, 186 grams Ports USB-C Colors White, Blue, Red (K52) Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

LG K42

The K42 loses the spec war between these three new phones, but it's still strong enough to stand on its own for the right user. It's got the same 6.6" display and 4,000mAh battery, but saves on costs by downgrading the amount of RAM, storage, and camera resolution. It still manages to pack a USB-C port in, though — looking at you, Motorola.

Specs Processor MT6762 2.0 GHz Octa-Core OS Android 10 RAM 3GB Storage 32/64 GB Display 6.6" 20:9 HD+ Battery 4,000mAh Front camera 8MP Rear cameras 13MP main, 5MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, 2MP depth Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Dimensions 165 x 76.7 x 8.4 mm, 182 grams Ports USB-C Colors Green, Gray, Red, Blue Biometrics Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

While none of these phones are revolutionary gamechangers like the Microsoft Surface Duo or Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2, they're still solid-looking budget devices that should be plenty powerful enough for the average smartphone user. All three models go on sale next month in Europe, with Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East to follow later.