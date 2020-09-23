The size of the universe is something us humans have real trouble getting our heads around, but there's a new app that aims to help is with that in the most delightful way. Universe in a Nutshell is a joint effort from YouTube channel Kurzgesagt and Tim Urban's Wait but Why, so it's likely to be well worth the $2.99 you'll have to stump up for it on the Play Store.

If you've never heard of the YouTube channel Kurzgesagt — In a Nutshell, they create informative videos about mostly scientific and philosophical topics with a gorgeous art style that appears to have been carried over into the app. Check out the video below for a good example of what they do so well.

Wait but Why is a blog created by Tim Urban that covers similar themes but with a more comedic slant, and the two seem like a perfect fit for such a project. The app allows you to explore the very the smallest things that exist, such as quarks and neutrinos, all the way up to the largest objects in the universe, such as the super-massive Hercules-Corona Borealis Great Wall, and plenty more in between. Each entry has a fun blurb so you can learn more about them, and the whole thing looks to be beautifully presented.

It's reminiscent of the Scale of the Universe online tool that I'm sure many of you have played with at some point, but in a much more polished package. You can install Universe in a Nutshell via the Play Store at the link below and it's also available on the Apple App Store. Be warned, though, it'll make you feel really small.