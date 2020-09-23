This story was originally published and last updated

JBL produces dozens of speakers and other audio products designed for outdoor/water use. One of them is the JBL Charge 4 speaker, which is a bit old at this point, but is still an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker. Now you can get it from Woot for just $89.99, and other JBL audio products are on sale too.

The JBL Charge 4 has an IPX7 waterproof rugged design, up to 20 hours of playtime from its 7,500mAh battery, and support for pairing with other JBL speakers using the JBL Connect+ app. You can listen to music over Bluetooth 4.2 or a wired 3.5mm connection, and the speaker charges over USB Type-C.

The speaker is available from the link below. Woot is also selling refurbished JBL Free X wireless earbuds for $34.99, but there are probably better options at that price point, like the EarFun Free. No matter what you end up buying, Woot offers free shipping to Amazon Prime customers.

This deal from August is back. As of writing, you've got about 13 hours to grab yours.